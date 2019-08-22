For the First Time, Huobi Token Is Now Usable as an eCommerce Payment Method

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi is pleased to announce that Huobi Token (HT) can now be used to purchase art, apparel, hardware, event tickets and more from the eCommerce and crypto news platform FomoHunt. This marks the first time HT can be used for eCommerce by the general public.

While HT can be used for all merchandise on the site, offerings at FomoHunt also now include exclusive Huobi-branded merchandise.

"Our partnership with FomoHunt allows us to do two big things at once," said Helena He, Head of Global Operations. "First, it's a big step in expanding HT's usefulness outside our direct ecosystem and making it more accessible to the general public. Second, it gives members of our community direct access to Huobi-branded merchandise, which is something many have repeatedly been asking for."

FomoHunt co-founder, James Lawrence, expressed optimism about the new partnership.

"Being able to work directly with Huobi is an amazing opportunity. We are working together to allow our community users to use Huobi Token and make real-world purchases for clothes, art, FomoHunt subscriptions, event tickets, and even mining hardware. FomoHunt looks forward to future collaborations with Huobi."

Huobi has made developing HT a priority over the past eight months. For example, Huobi Prime and Huobi FastTrack, Huobi's innovative premium coin launch platform and its new coin listing program, which respectively launched in March and June this year, both use HT as their main token of exchange. In July, Huobi implemented a series of tiered trading fee discounts for users based on HT holdings.

Founded in 2018 as an alternative to the disparate information found across the internet, FomoHunt is a discovery portal into the world of blockchain projects, founders, events, products, and news. FomoHunt aims to provide an easy and streamlined portal for blockchain newcomers and experienced veterans with unrivalled project information and up to date information.

About Huobi Group:

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more info, visit www.hbg.com

About FomoHunt:

FomoHunt is the cryptocurrency and blockchain discovery portal focusing on approachability and ease of use. Users can easily search for specific coins, events, and influencers. The site offers products via the Merchants page where users can browse from custom artwork to crypto apparel. All goods and services can be purchased in any of the 20 supported coins and tokens.

