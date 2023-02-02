For the first time in the Middle East, The Sultanate of Oman hosts the International Semiconductors Executive Summit

LONDON , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further enhance, strengthen and expand the global semiconductor ecosystem, the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) launches the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) Middle East will be held in Oman, Muscat on February 22nd-23rd. The International Semiconductor Executive Summits hosts Executive Leadership Platforms in Semiconductor Manufacturing in the regions of the United States of America, Taiwan, China, Europe and in South East Asia covering vital topics in Chip Design, Advanced Packaging, MEMS & Sensors, Memory Manufacturing, Automotive Electronics, 5G & 6G, IoT, Metaverse and more.

The first Semiconductor event hosted in the GCC will take place in Muscat, Oman hosted by The Sultanate on February 22-23, 2023, combining an international executive audience, very important topics and exclusive access to incredible cultural highlights for all attendees. For more information and to register for the Summit, please visit https://isesglobal.com/events/ises-middle-east/

The Ministry is the responsible body for formulating and implementing the government digital strategies and programs in the Sultanate of Oman. Its main mission is to raise the level of efficiency in government performance, support innovation in service delivery, and enhance spending and economic growth through the use of information and communication technology.

"Oman is the perfect hub for the creation of semiconductor design and infrastructure in the GCC. It is home to a young, prosperous and highly educated population. In the global and regional hunt for tech talent, Oman will become a primary destination for leading tech companies establishing global development centers, and for local champions expanding internationally."

International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) Middle East offers full membership benefits to both local and multinational companies within the country through this platform. International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) Middle East members will have access to the rich, open dialogues with subject matter experts on the industry, technologies, markets, business practices and business models with personalized, local representation, advocacy and highly-curated events.

DR. Ali bin Amer Al-Shidhani, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said "This summit will be organized to implement Oman Vision 2040 aims according to the ministry interest to bring more investment projects in communications and information technology sector in the Sultanate of Oman and attract global companies in the semiconductors industry. This will enhance economic diversification and provide job opportunities to Omani youths''

"The International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) advisory board members, members and community and I are committed to continually improving and reimagining how we expand to further serve and engage a more comprehensive value chain. In rapidly growing and emerging markets, like the GCC, we need to use our resources to stay ahead of the curve by delivering a valuable, neutral platform to maximize and grow the supply chain that the World desperately needs," said Salah Nasri, President of the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES)

About International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.)

I.S.E.S. is where decision makers in Semiconductor Manufacturing connect to inspire, collaborate and share ideas in a trusted network. A leading industry associated that consists of members from the entire Semiconductor ecosystem responsible for the innovations in Equipment & Materials Manufacturers, OSATs, Foundries, IDMs, IC Design Houses, Software and Services to the actual end user such as High Performance Computing, AI, Automotive Electronics, 5G/6G and etc. I.S.E.S. hosts its Summits annually in the following regions: United States of America, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. The MEMS World Summit EU, China and South East Asia are I.S.E.S. Strategic Communities.

I.S.E.S. provides a unique industry platform dedicated for collaboration, where global leaders connect and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate the semiconductor industry.

Visit www.isesglobal.com to learn more

