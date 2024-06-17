For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Greenhouse Software Recognized as Core Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ For Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Core Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the fourth consecutive year. This highlights Greenhouse's commitment to innovation and its ability to deliver solutions that address today's talent acquisition challenges.

Fosway identifies Core Leaders as companies with an excellent track record of enterprise win rates, customer delivery, and advocacy. Greenhouse has been recognized as a talent acquisition industry leader for its large enterprise customer base in EMEA, strong performance in the market and commitment to product advancements.

Despite tight EMEA labor markets, there are already signs that headcount reductions in some vendors are reversing and according to Fosway, AI innovations are accelerating roadmaps and the case for upgrades and new solutions in corporate buyers. Additionally, Fosway recognizes that strategic workforce planning is undergoing a resurgence as the focus of work and talent acquisition shifts towards skills. This trend emphasizes aligning workforce plans with in-demand skills rather than specific job titles.

"The talent acquisition market has been facing many challenges including economic pressures as well as a tight labour market in many countries, but it has been resilient and is now showing signs of positive momentum," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "The platforms that will thrive are the ones that enable customers to embrace innovation. We've seen Greenhouse increase its presence in the EMEA market especially as it keeps bringing innovative features – from AI to reporting and more – to market."

"In today's dynamic talent landscape in EMEA, with economic uncertainties and a growing focus on skills, seamless candidate experiences and efficient hiring processes are crucial for attracting top talent," said Jon Stross, Co-founder and President, Greenhouse. "Greenhouse's recognition as a Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions. Our hiring platform empowers organizations to leverage skills-based hiring, improve candidate experience, and build high-performing teams that are future-proofed for success."

Key trends from the report that companies should consider:

AI Adoption on the Rise: Despite concerns about ethics and security, large companies are actively investing in AI solutions. This trend reflects growth in AI capabilities with advances in the technology making it more powerful and versatile, opening up new opportunities for businesses. Companies are developing policies and procedures to address ethical concerns and ensure the security of AI implementation.

Skills Take Center Stage with the Help of AI: The way companies hire and manage talent is evolving with the rise of AI-powered skills analysis. Modern AI solutions can extract skills from job descriptions and candidate resumes, enabling more targeted and efficient recruitment. AI can also analyze skills and rank candidates based on their suitability for specific roles, leading to better hiring decisions. With AI highlighting the most relevant skills, companies can tailor their training programs to bridge skill gaps and upskill their workforce.

Greenhouse has taken a thoughtful approach to AI, developing features and functionality including Greenhouse Sourcing Automation content generation, resume anonymization and more that harness the power of AI responsibly to make the hiring process more efficient and effective.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is EMEA's premier five-dimensional model that compares organizations based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market. Unlike other analyst models, Fosway 9-Grid™ research is primarily focused on talent acquisition solutions that are relevant to international enterprise-scale customers whose primary engagement with providers is throughout European headquarters. For more information on the Fosway 9-Grid™ methodology visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/.

To learn more about Greenhouse hiring software, visit our website.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

© 2024, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Writing about Greenhouse? We've got everything you need. For access to company logos, images, information and more, contact [email protected].

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.