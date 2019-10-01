For the Fourth Consecutive Year, One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked the Company as a Leader in its annual Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2019 the fourth consecutive year. In the report, One Network is acknowledged for scaling its multi-enterprise network to support more global customers, today numbering more than 75,000 member companies on its Real Time Value Network™. The complete and complimentary Nucleus Research report is available here.

"With many of its customers on the cutting edge of what control tower technology is delivering, One Network is helping transition customers from siloed legacy systems to a collaborative, real-time network," said Seth Lippincott, lead analyst of the report. "One Network provides a real-time version of the truth for all parties, so customers can collaborate with trading partners on the network across processes such as forecast collaboration, inventory optimization, supply and transportation planning and execution. We expect One Network to remain at the forefront and continue to push the boundaries of what control tower solutions can deliver."

Toward Autonomous Supply Chain Management: According to the report, One Network has made strides in delivering more autonomous capabilities to customers through its NEO intelligent agents, which are designed to automate routine tasks, reduce errors, and increase productivity for users. Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology embedded in the execution layer of the network, customers have a system to support decision making or perform tasks independently. Re-optimization or re-planning occurs on subnets—created around elements such as region, time, or item—that partition the overall network and enable customers to make decisions and take action in real-time.

"We are very pleased to be named a Leader for the fourth year in a row," said Greg Brady, CEO, One Network Enterprises. "As Nucleus Research points out, we're seeing some of the world's largest brands embrace their control tower platform as the place to realize the promise of autonomous supply chain management. The combination of AI for decision support and decision making, along with a true many-to-many business network platform is really the only way these enterprises can operate at scale and in real time. What was seen as futuristic and distant only 24 months ago is now being recognized as achievable and obvious, across industries."

Nucleus Research Market Observations: According to the report, customers are looking to answer the difficult and chronic questions: Where's my stuff? When will it be here? Is it exactly what I ordered? As customers look for greater visibility of their extended value chains, supply chain software vendors are answering the call, providing solutions that cut across functional and organizational silos. Although originally designed to deliver visibility, vendors are shifting their control towers to be where the promise of the autonomous supply chain is realized. Nucleus found that customers are starting to adopt capabilities that surface recommendations for how to address exceptions, however, use cases are often still narrow and limited in their deployments.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network also offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

SOURCE One Network Enterprises