For The Fourth Consecutive Year, Stanley Black & Decker Named To 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI)

"We are honored to be recognized for our ESG leadership and commitment by such a highly reputable index," said Stanley Black & Decker's CEO Jim Loree. "Rooted in our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – and grounded in our approach to stakeholder capitalism, we believe embedding ESG principles and practices into our business strategy will position our organization for long-term, sustainable success today and into the future."

DJSI evaluated the sustainability performance for over 10,000 companies within 61 industries on the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Companies were ranked based on their Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as well as their performance using environmental, social and governance criteria.

"We congratulate Stanley Black & Decker for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), as well as the North American Index," said Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, Manjit Jus. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Stanley Black & Decker's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy ties the company's purpose – For Those Who Make the World – with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world.

By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions.

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.



