For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Wreaths Across America Receives $50,000 Donation from National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT)

"Fuel assistance is extremely important to me," said Independent Driver Justin Schoot. "Every year I donate my time and truck because I believe the Wreaths Across America effort is a worthy cause. Some years are better than others, and the fact that NAIT donates money to help supplement fuel costs allows me as a sole owner operator to honor our fallen troops."

"As an insurance carrier for major Motor Carriers not only is Wreaths Across America a nice parallel to what we do, it's a cause that's near and dear to the heart of our team," said Scott Miller, Vice President of IAT TransGuard, an insurance partner of NAIT. "Charitable giving is in the fabric of our culture, and we're proud to team up with NAIT once again to provide fuel and lay wreaths in honor of our veterans across the country. We look forward to carrying on this tradition for years to come."

"Wreaths Across America continues to resonate more and more with Americans across the country, and with that support, the program grows and the need for professional drivers and equipment to deliver wreaths increases," said Don Queeney, Director of Transportation, Wreaths Across America. "Our reliance on independent truck drivers cannot be understated when talking about the success of National Wreaths Across America Day. With this generous donation from NAIT, professional drivers who might not have had the means to participate, now will be able to join the mission."

If you are an independent truck driver interested in hauling a load of veterans' wreaths this December, please visit www.trucking.wreathsacrossamerica.org/volunteer or email trucking@wreathsacrossamerica.org to speak with a member of the WAA Transportation Team.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,600 veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About NAIT (National Association of Independent Truckers)

The National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) was founded in 1981 to support the needs of independent contractor small-business owners in the trucking industry. Over the years NAIT has established long-term partnerships with providers that share its dedication to the industry and has worked with them to develop a comprehensive catalog of benefits to serve its members. They are based out of Kansas City, MO. For more information, visit www.naitusa.com.

