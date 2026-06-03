For the Fourth Year in a Row, The BAM Companies Earns USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BAM Companies is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. The BAM Companies also received this award in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The BAM Companies won USA TODAY Top Workplace Award for the Fourth Year in a Row. The BAM Companies won several additional awards highlighting values, flexibility, and innovation.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville.

Additionally, The BAM Companies was named to USA TODAY's Purpose & Values Top Workplaces, Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces, Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces, Leadership Top Workplaces, Innovation Top Workplaces, Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces, Top Workplaces for Appreciation, Professional Development Top Workplaces, and Real Estate Top Workplaces.

"A company is only as good as its people," said Emilee Meyers, The BAM Companies COO. "You can have a great strategy, a great product, and great ideas, but none of it matters without great people behind it. What makes me most proud isn't the award itself—it's that we've built a place where talented people want to show up, contribute, grow, and do meaningful work together. We don't take recognition like this from USA TODAY for granted. Every person on this team had a hand in earning it. And maybe I'm biased, but I'd take this team over any other. Every day of the week. The best things we've accomplished are a direct result of the people who make The BAM Companies what it is, and the future is exciting because they're the ones helping build it."

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market"

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace by IndyStar for four consecutive years, a recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's Fast 25 award, and is one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last eight consecutive years.

Media Contact:

Vicki Johnson

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SOURCE The BAM Companies