The BAM Companies Earns Ninth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

Company Ranks No. 3,841 on Prestigious List

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that The BAM Companies (BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction) is No. 3,841 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The BAM Companies has received this award the past nine consecutive years.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for nine consecutive years is something we're incredibly proud of," said Ivan Barratt, Founder and CEO of The BAM Companies. "Growth like this doesn't just happen—it comes down to our team's commitment and the strong relationships we've built with our investors. We're proud of what we've accomplished, but we're just getting started."

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

That success is built by the people behind The BAM Companies, whose work directly impacts our investors and residents.

"The Inc. 5000 recognition is really a recognition of our people," said Emilee Meyers, COO of The BAM Companies. "Every milestone we've reached has been made possible by employees who care deeply about our residents, our investors, and each other, and who continue to show up every day ready to make The BAM Companies better."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. The 2026 Inc. 5000 list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America, which collectively generated $385.1 billion in total revenue and employ more than 1.45 million people. Among this year's honorees, the median three-year growth rate reached 130%, with 759 newly founded businesses making their debut.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/barratt-asset-management

Previous Inc. 5000 awards for The BAM Companies include:

No. 3,841 (2026)

No. 2,340 (2025)

No. 2,841 (2024)

No. 2,991 (2023)

No. 3,571 (2022)

No. 3,008 (2021)

No. 1,843 (2020)

No. 1,118 (2019)

No. 1,319 (2018)

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising of BAM Capital, BAM Management and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace four times by the IndyStar, and as one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last nine consecutive years.

Media Contact:

Vicki Johnson

762.212.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE The BAM Companies