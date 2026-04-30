The BAM Companies Announces Headquarters Expansion to Support Continued Disciplined Growth

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BAM Companies, a leading real estate investment and management firm, today announced the expansion of its headquarters office in Carmel, Indiana, adding 3,300 square feet to accommodate its growing operations and to prepare for the future. The BAM Companies moved its headquarters from downtown Indianapolis in 2023 into the current space. With this addition, The BAM Companies will occupy 21,000 SF in total on the second floor of 11711 N. Pennsylvania St., Carmel, Indiana.

The BAM Companies headquarters in Carmel, Indiana

The expansion reflects the company's continued, disciplined approach to growth as it scales its platform to better serve its stakeholders. The firm currently manages a portfolio valued at $1.5B, a network of over 1,700 investors, and equity investments totaling $650M across multiple Fund vehicles.

The lease for the expanded space was secured with landlord REI. Joel Miller and Bill Ehret of Avison Young represented The BAM Companies. "The BAM Companies' growth has been both intentional and well-executed, and this expansion is a natural next step. It was a pleasure working alongside their team and REI to secure a solution that supports both their operational needs and long-term vision," says Miller.

"We're excited to expand our headquarters in a way that aligns with our long-term, disciplined growth strategy," said CEO and Founder Ivan Barratt. "This additional space allows us to continue building the right infrastructure and team to serve our partners at a high level. It was also a great experience working with the REI team throughout this process."

The newly expanded office will include additional workspace, enhanced collaboration areas, and a dedicated investor entertainment space designed to strengthen relationships and create a more engaging experience for team members and investors alike.

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace by IndyStar for three consecutive years, a recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's Fast 25 award, and is one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last eight consecutive years.

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SOURCE The BAM Companies