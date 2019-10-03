For the Grainer Good, One Canadian Brand is Feeding Families One Step at a Time

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Northerly Farms , Clayton B. R. Wolfe, has launched a new brand, For the Grainer Good®, to help end hunger and food insecurity in North America. For the Grainer Good® launches campaigns to benefit food organizations across the United States and Canada. In addition to food donations, which come directly from Northerly's farm, For the Grainer Good® secures donations from local and global sponsors to put healthy meals directly into the hands of those who need them most—food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community-based agencies across the United States and Canada.

1 in 8 Canadians and over 41 million Americans face hunger on a daily basis. For the Grainer Good® endeavors to lower these numbers through direct action and education. The brand's first campaign is a climb-and-give spearheaded by Clayton himself. As Clayton summits the world's seven tallest mountains, he will donate one serving of food for each foot climbed. The two year climb agenda totals 142,126 feet. As of today, fewer than 500 people have successfully completed all seven climbs.

Clayton is using his platform as a climber to promote the brand and raise awareness about hunger. Despite advances in agricultural technology and distribution, millions of people in the world's wealthiest nations still go hungry. "We can, and have to, do better," he says. Clayton's seven summits climb-and-give is slated to conclude in March 2021. From there, he will set his sights on the next innovative way to give back to local communities.

About For the Grainer Good®

For the Grainer Good® partners with food banks, soup kitchens, and other charitable organizations to raise awareness and donations to help end hunger in the U.S. and Canada. For more, forthegrainergood.com.

About Northerly Farms

Northerly Farms is a Saskatchewan-based farm committed to sustainable, precision agriculture. For more, northerly.ag.

CONTACT: Christina Brown, christina@savyagency.com

SOURCE Northerly Farms

Related Links

https://northerly.ag

