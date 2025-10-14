For The Long Run: Vital Proteins® Launches Active Complex to Keep Active Lifestyles Going

Made from a unique blend of FORTIGEL® collagen peptides, AquaLOX® boswellia serrata extract and the brand's best-selling collagen peptides, Vital Proteins Active Complex features high-quality ingredients proven to support joint mobility, improve joint comfort and reduce muscle soreness in less than 2 weeks.**† A daily serving of Vital Proteins Active Complex can be taken all at once or divided throughout the day (three tablespoons). And because it's unflavored, the powder is an easy addition to existing routines – just mix into coffee, tea, smoothies or other favorites to keep on keeping on.

"Most people don't think about joint health until discomfort slows them down – but for young, active people exercising three to five times a week, movement is core to their identity. Our research indicated this group is underserved when it comes to joint comfort and mobility solutions," said Jill Abbott, Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Innovation at Vital Proteins. "We developed Vital Proteins Active Complex because active lifestyles deserve proactive support – so these individuals can keep moving and feeling their best, today and long into the future."

Vital Proteins Active Complex joins the brand's suite of Complex offerings, which also includes Vital Proteins Hair Complex and Vital Proteins Skin Complex – each formulated with functional ingredients to address specific wellness and beauty concerns.

The new formula is NSF Certified for Sport®, gluten free and contains no artificial colors or sweeteners. Vital Proteins Active Complex is now available on VitalProteins.com and Amazon for $29.99 for a 10.3 ounce canister (prices may vary by retailer) – and will roll out to additional retailers, including Target and Whole Foods Market, in late fall 2025.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products and wellness supplements that enable people to look, feel and move their best.**^ As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products help people to get more out of life. The brand has grown to be the leader in collagen by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business – and achieved B Corp™ certification in 2022. Today, Vital Proteins products can be found in mass retailers, grocery and chain drug stores as well as natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

^Results may vary. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and more information.

†Based on use of AquaLOX® in association with exercise.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark.

1 Circana Total US Multi-Outlet 52 Weeks Ending 8/10/2025; SPINS Total US - Natural Expanded Channel, Stackline-Amazon and Nielsen-Whole Foods latest 52 weeks ending 8/10/2025

