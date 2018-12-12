For The Love Of Bacon: Get A Free Wendy's Baconator Through DoorDash January 28 - February 4

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Wendy's is the Boss of Bacon. To prove it, we're offering a free Baconator® AND $0 delivery through DoorDash* with $10 purchase, from January 28 – February 4. Yeah, you read that right, A FREE BACONATOR. Not for an hour, a whole week. Because bacon deserves that much more.

Wendy’s puts the bacon battles on full blast by offering a free Baconator AND $0 delivery on DoorDash with $10 purchase, from January 28 – February 4. Starting January 28, bacon lovers can use the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout to receive the free Baconator with $10 purchase.

"We've always owned bacon and that's not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance," said Kurt Kane, Wendy's executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. "Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy's, and we aren't afraid to throw down the gauntlet. After all, that's why we're the #1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers**."

They said 2018 reignited the burger wars and maybe 2019 is the year of the bacon battles. But let one thing be known for sure, Wendy's will go toe to toe with anyone in the name of quality.

Okay, we're done, for now – but who knows what next week will bring.

WHEN:

Monday, January 28 – Monday, February 4. But with a bacon fever like this, there's no telling what we'll do next week… or the next week.

WHERE:

For the love of bacon, stop reading this, head to DoorDash.com or the app and get to ordering Wendy's!

HOW:

Use the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout to receive one free Baconator with your $10 purchase, in addition to $0 delivery with $10 purchase on DoorDash. The promo code can only be used one time for each DoorDash account, but $0 delivery with Wendy's is available all week. No promo necessary.

*Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants while supplies last. One free Baconator® per DoorDash account. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

**Based on unit sales among quick service restaurants over 12-month period ending October '18. Source: The NPD Group/CREST(R)

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Frank Vamos Claire Marshall Frank.Vamos@wendys.com Claire.Marshall@Ketchum.com 614-764-8477 404-879-9291

SOURCE Wendy's

Related Links

http://www.wendys.com

