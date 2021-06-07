For the Love of Pets and Cars: Pet Supplies Plus & Ziebart Launch #CoPilotPets Campaign

For the video contest , which runs June 7 through June 20, pet parents are asked to snap a quick video of their pets' adorable, humorous or lackadaisical reactions to the idea of going on a car ride. To enter, they can post their video to Instagram using the hashtag #Copilotpets. For a chance to win, participants must make sure to follow both Pet Supplies Plus and Ziebart , and tag them in their posts. The winner, which will be drawn randomly, will be announced on June 22, 2021.

The prize pack includes a free Inner-Guard PLUS interior detailing service from Ziebart valued at approximately $250, along with a gift basket of travel pet products and a $100 gift card from Pet Supplies Plus.

"Road trips have gained popularity over the last year, and this collaboration with Ziebart is a fun and timely way to highlight how to keep pets safe and happy in vehicles, as well as protect against the damage they innocently can cause to cars," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Pets bring us so much joy and laughter, which is especially needed after this past year. We can't wait to see the entertaining videos our neighbors submit."

As part of the campaign, experts from both companies created an educational article offering helpful tips for traveling with pets, including:

Summer Pet Travel Tips:

Ahead of a longer trip, take your pet on shorter jaunts to gauge how they handle the car. Then take them on more frequent short rides to get them used to it.

Bring along their favorite toys or blanket for the ride, as familiar smells and textures from home will help pets relax.

Pack collapsible bowls and water bottles designed for pets, as well as special travel storage containers for food and water.

Consider a pet seat belt tether, as some states require pet owners to keep their animal safely restrained in vehicles.

Make sure your pet is groomed and their nails are trimmed before you go to cut down on fur particles and scratching damage.

UV rays and heat can be harmful, especially on long car rides. Window tint can protect from dangerous UV rays and greatly reduces heat throughout the vehicle.

can protect from dangerous UV rays and greatly reduces heat throughout the vehicle. Our pet co-pilots often surprise us with anything from car sickness to christening our vehicle as their new bathroom. Consider fabric protection for your car interior to keep it safe from pet stains. In addition, be prepared with an airtight trash bag, paper towel and a pack of disinfectant wipes to tide you over before you can get to your nearest professional detailer.

