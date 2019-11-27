For the Love of Restaurants, LINGA and SIZZLE bring Restaurant Week to SWFL

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first "Restaurant Week" kicked off in 1992 when New York City launched a week-long celebration of restaurants and pop-up menus, and the public in all major cities and regions have been clamoring for it ever since. In Florida's southwest coast, preparations are in full swing as restaurant-goers eagerly await to sample the exclusive menus being offered at an attractive price point. While restaurants participating are through invite-only, all member of the public are invited to dine and do not require reservations in advance. They simply need to head over to a participating restaurant during December 2nd thru 15th and request a Restaurant Week menu. See the list of participating restaurants here.

From left to right; Guy Clarke, Onur Haytac, Rafael J. Feliciano SIZZLE SWFL

What is SIZZLE SWFL?

In southwest Florida, SIZZLE, organized by Food Idea Group, has been organizing a charity-driven restaurant week event that donates a portion of the proceeds from every meal purchased toward the FGCU Food & Beverage Scholarship. The funds raised will be awarded by FGCU each year to qualified local SWFL High School graduates wishing to attend the Hospitality Food & Beverage Program at FGCU. It also helps empower Florida businesses and drive new customers through the door. Aside of the increase in traffic, the special pre-fix menus offer restaurants a chance to showcase new items or portion sizes and increases customer loyalty.

This successful event has sold over 81,000 covers, offering specially crafted, two course lunch and/or a three-course dinner with fixed price menus, starting at just $16 or $21 for lunch and $26 or $36 for dinner. This year, SIZZLE is expecting their busiest event yet. With an overall goal of allowing people to try multiple restaurants that may normally be out of their price range and encouraging people to visit the best local restaurants during a normally slow time of year, the event represents a win-win for all parties involved.

Plus, attracting new customers to the area increases business for hotels, shopping centers, entertainment and other local businesses. Everyone benefits from the impact of the tourism dollars spent in the area and all the restaurants that participate see increased traffic during the event.

Florida-Based Sponsor and Restaurant Advocate

Powering the event is a Florida-based business that has been empowering restaurants globally for nearly 18 years, Linga Operating Systems. Linga provides the latest in cloud-based restaurant operating systems designed for franchises, quick-service establishments, bars, and others. They also have a long-standing relationship with FGCU and its faculty members. Founded by an FGCU graduate and long-time Florida resident, Onur Haytac, Linga has built his reputation as an advocate for restaurants and a leader in cloud-based restaurant operating systems. Speaking on the partnership, he emphasized their primary goals.

"We plan on making southwest Florida the restaurant capitol of the state, not only by providing restaurateurs with the tools they need to bring their restaurant concepts to life, but also to give back to the community and invest in the future minds that will shape this industry"

About the Sponsor

Linga was launched in 2015 and provides enterprise restaurant operating system for businesses of all sizes globally. Boasting a robust cloud-based platform that combines point-of-sale, front of house, back of house, guest-facing technology, online ordering, 3rd party integrations, kitchen inventory management, employee scheduling, payroll analysis, sales reporting, virtual call centers, payment processing, and global franchise management features. Linga allows businesses to leverage technology to streamline operations, increase revenue and improve guest experiences. Learn more at www.lingapos.com.

