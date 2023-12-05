FOR THE LOVE OF SANDWICHES: CARRABBA'S SANDWICH BISTRO IS A REAL CROWD PLEASER

News provided by

Carrabba's Italian Grill

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

New sandwich catering service delivers hand-crafted Italian flavors perfect for any occasion.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill, famous for authentic Italian cuisine, has put the finishing touches on its new catering service, Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro. Its menu of hearty sandwiches, crafted using high-quality ingredients and accompanied by flavorful sides and salads, is ready to feed a crowd or a few friends at parties, or for any event.

Perfect for office meetings, tailgating, school events or any celebration, Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro selections are available in three convenient packages:

  • Bistro Sandwich Bundles: Each Bundle serves a minimum of 5 people and comes with a choice of sandwich, side and cookies.
  • Bistro Boxed Lunches: Are individually packaged with a sandwich, choice of side, and a chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin cookie.
  • Bistro Sandwich Trays: A tray of handmade sandwiches that serves 5 or more.

There is a vegetarian sandwich option and sides include House-Made Chips or Homemade Pasta Salad, also vegetarian. Guests can also order add-on sides like the House Salad or Mama Mandola's Sicilian Chicken Soup.

"Carrabba's Italian Grill is known for flavorful Italian food passed down from our founders' family recipes using only the best ingredients to prepare and handmade dishes cooked to order. Now we're crafting sandwiches with the same love and attention to high quality," said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "Catering by Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro is our way of making it easy for event planners to bring Italian flavor from our delicious sandwich selections to any occasion. All they need to do is place the order and we'll take care of the rest."

Bistro Sandwiches are served cold or warm. The new menu features:

  • Italian: Thinly sliced salami, prosciutto ham, mortadella and mozzarella topped with sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli and Italian dressing on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)
  • Bruschette Chicken: Seasoned wood-grilled chicken topped with roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)
  • Caprese: Sliced tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Vegetarian option, served cold.)
  • Steak Marsala: Sliced sirloin and mozzarella cheese topped with Lombardo Marsala Sauce and mushrooms on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)
  • Chicken Parmesan: Tossed in Mama Mandola's breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)
  • Meatball Sandwich: Meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grated romano on toasted garlic butter focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro selections are available for delivery seven days a week. Every catering order includes plates, serving utensils and napkins. For more information or to place an order, visit  www.carrabbas.com/carrabbas-sandwich-bistro.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill
Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Carrabba's Italian Grill

Also from this source

HOLY CANNOLI! CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL HAS A NEW APP

HOLY CANNOLI! CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL HAS A NEW APP

Authentic Italian cuisine is just a click away with the all-new Carrabba's mobile app, the latest way to taste the flavors and fun of Carrabba's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.