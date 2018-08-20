For The Next 6 Weeks, Oregon's Electricians Will Save More Than $2 Million

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10,000 Oregon electricians who will renew their licenses over the next 6 weeks will save more than $2,000,000 renewing their electrical licenses with ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com. This figure is conservative given the average price of earning 24 hours of electrical continuing education in Oregon is about ~$340.

ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com's Online Electrical Continuing Education system finally brings together the smartest and most qualified industry professionals with the most well-crafted online course experience currently in existence.

ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com is Approved for ALL Oregon Electricians To Renew Their Electrical Licenses by the Oregon Building Codes Division (BCD). Yes! We Are Approved by the Oregon Building Codes Division - Electrical Board for Oregon Electricians' License Renewal. Oregon courses CAN be reciprocated to the state of Washington.

Maybe your employer pays for your Oregon Electrical License Renewal or maybe you do? Either way there is 2 million dollars in savings now available.

So, go ahead and help the electrical community benefit from this, save yourself a few hundred dollars this renewal cycle, and pass it on. Spread the news, pass it around, help your fellow electricians and the electrical industry as a whole and tell people about this brand-new money saving opportunity this year that is going on right now as of today.

We asked some electricians who have already used the system what they thought:

"This is extremely easy to use and I completed credit hours faster than anywhere else!" – T.G. Pederson.

"The course was easy and the cheapest I have seen anywhere, I highly recommend it." – A. Henry

About: ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com is a nationally approved online electrical license renewal / electrical continuing education provider dedicated to its electricians. They Are Approved by the Oregon Building Codes Division (BCD) - Electrical Board to offer Oregon electrical continuing education courses for Oregon electricians' license renewal. All courses are reciprocal with Washington State & many more states for free. Website: http://www.ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

