For The Record Will Be Acquired by Tyler Technologies

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Record announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) for an enterprise value of $258 million. The acquisition will help to further empower the public sector by accelerating the justice process and creating significant courtroom efficiencies.

Tyler Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other.

Incorporating For The Record solutions into Tyler's Courts & Justice portfolio allows for the creation of the definitive and complete court record. By bridging a newly combined corpus of legal data with advanced AI tooling, courts will gain unprecedented visibility and productivity. This integration goes beyond simple recording and transcription; it connects the digital record to the case file in near real-time, heightening awareness for all stakeholders and allowing staff to focus on high-value work.

"Tyler and For The Record share a deep understanding of complex judicial workflows and the immense potential of responsible AI," said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler's Courts & Justice Division. "This acquisition creates a powerful synergy between the digital record and the case file. Responsible technology has always been required to support the judiciary, and it is a core competency of Tyler. Bringing For The Record onboard accelerates our ability to innovate with next-generation technologies. Ultimately, this empowers us to deliver a new level of resources and insight to the justice system for the benefit of our clients."

"This is an exciting next phase of For The Record's evolution as the leader in court recording technology and will provide the opportunity for us to continue delivering transformative solutions for courts around the world," said Tony Douglass, Chief Executive Officer, For The Record. "For The Record and Tyler Technologies have a shared mission of improving access to justice through transformative technology, creating a seamless courtroom ecosystem for judges, clerks, and attorneys."

About For The Record

For The Record is a global leader in courtroom recording and speech-to-text technologies that accelerate access to justice. With more than 30 years of experience and courtroom installations in over 80 countries, the company has redefined how courts capture, manage, use, and distribute the official record. Driven by innovation, For The Record continues to modernize the way justice is documented and delivered, advancing transparency and accessibility through solutions such as FTR Justice Cloud and FTR RealTime. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at www.fortherecord.com.

