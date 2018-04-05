For the Second Straight Quarter, Mavenlink Named the Only Leader in Both the Best Professional Services Automation Software and Best Project Management Software Grids on G2 Crowd

"Being recognized as the only Leader in both the Best Project Management Software and Best Professional Services Automation grids on G2 Crowd is validation that there has never been a solution on the market like Mavenlink," said John Reese, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mavenlink. "The continued recognition reinforces Mavenlink's status as the Operational System of Record for the services industry. The combination of planning, project management, delivery, collaboration, project accounting, and business intelligence systems in a single environment has resonated with clients. We are proud and honored to see the impact it is having for our clients, including upleveled operational execution, increased agility, and improved financial performance."

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business software and services review platform, is powered by more than 285,000 user reviews that help more than one million buyers each month make smarter purchasing decisions. The Leaders of G2 Crowd's Best PSA Software grid and Best Project Management Software grid are determined by having the highest customer satisfaction based on user reviews, scale, and market share.

On G2 Crowd, Mavenlink has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from 144 customer reviews. In the PSA grid, Mavenlink remains the highest rated provider in the Leader quadrant based on customer reviews.

Other highlights from the G2 Crowd's Grid Report for Spring 2018:

Mavenlink moved to No. 1 overall on G2 Crowd's Best PSA Software grid

The solution tallied the highest score on the Mid-Market Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation

Among the leaders on the PSA grid, Mavenlink ranks the highest in Ease of Use, Product Direction, Quality of Support, Reporting, Budget Tracking, Skills Tracking, and overall Performance and Reliability

Mavenlink's performance on G2 Crowd's Grid Report for Spring 2018 underscores the platform's position as the market leader in professional services automation software, as well as its place among the leaders in project management software. Further, the platform's industry-leading standing for the second straight quarter emphasizes Mavenlink's commitment to providing distinguishable value and a highly satisfying customer experience. In this vein, the company recently released major enhancements to its Full-Cycle Resource Management solution, which address some of the biggest challenges services businesses face today.

To learn more about Mavenlink, visit www.mavenlink.com.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and BI. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of of fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and was recently named A Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world's leading technology research and advisory firm. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-second-straight-quarter-mavenlink-named-the-only-leader-in-both-the-best-professional-services-automation-software-and-best-project-management-software-grids-on-g2-crowd-300624842.html

SOURCE Mavenlink

Related Links

http://www.mavenlink.com

