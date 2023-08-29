For the Second Straight Year, Gibson Consultants Makes the Inc. 5000

Healthcare executive search and consulting firm ranks among America's

fastest-growing private companies

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Gibson Consultants, a retained search and consulting firm serving healthcare payers and digital health companies, has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000. Every year, this prestigious ranking showcases the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have sustained rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and economic uncertainty. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment."

Only 19% of applying companies make the list a second time, and even fewer make it two years in a row. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row feels special," said James T. Gibson, President of Gibson Consultants. "It's a testament to our clients' loyalty and our staff's dedication to helping our clients build first-class teams while becoming employers of destination."

"While gratifying, this accomplishment is also reassuring. It shows that, despite challenging market conditions, the one constant ingredient of success in healthcare is still talent. Whether a venture capital-backed technology startup looking to scale rapidly or an established health plan embracing new business models, good people are at the core of their success."

"Although some companies have been adjusting their staffing levels and some people have lost their jobs, we want these people to be encouraged and to know that talent remains the key to any company's success. Anticipating 2024 and beyond, we look forward to helping our candidates find the next career move of their choice, as our clients continue to build teams of excellence."

About Gibson Consultants

Gibson Consultants, a search and consulting firm specializing in companies in the business of healthcare, helps clients build executive and management teams using both full-time and flexible talent models. Its client list includes some of the most respected and innovative companies in the healthcare payer and digital health markets.

