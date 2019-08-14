For the Second Time, Amherst Madison Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 28 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 7,301 Percent

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst Madison on behalf of Inc. Magazine and Inc. 5000 is proud to announce that Amherst Madison is No. 28 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is Amherst Madison's second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 . This year's high ranking comes from a three-year revenue growth of 7,301 percent. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Amherst Madison CEO and founding partner Nick Schlekeway shared his reaction to the news:

"This recognition by Inc. Magazine is a true honor. For the second year in a row, we have joined an exclusive list of private companies who are on a mission to shake things up and make a dent. It is in times like this that I pause in gratitude for the hard work and dedication of my talented staff, our rockstar agents, and most of all the thousands of clients who have trusted us with a critical inflection point in their lives. We will pause to enjoy this and then get back to the important work of pushing boundaries and setting new expectations for excellent service."

About Amherst Madison:

Amherst Madison is a full service Real Estate Brokerage founded in 2013 specializing in custom marketing and representation solutions for our real estate clients. We seek to provide a tremendous value-add to those buyers and sellers of real estate who are seeking a professional and first-class approach in meeting their real estate goals. Amherst Madison holds a passionate commitment to the communities in which we serve. Our agents are dedicated ambassadors of Boise , the greater Treasure Valley, and the entire state of Idaho.

More about the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

