For the Second Time Ever, Zero Labs Has Transformed One of the World's Most Legendary Off-Road Vehicles Into a Fully Premium, Classic Electric Vehicle

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Labs Automotive, the first to transform a first-generation (1966-77) Ford Bronco into a premium classic electric vehicle, offers the first detailed view of their second proof, which was modified in their new headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. The newly modified vehicle is handcrafted with aerospace-grade carbon fiber components, Eames-inspired walnut consoles, a full digital display, and more than 1,000 other newly designed parts that marry classic design and modern quality standards. These vehicles are low maintenance and environment-friendly with superior luxury and refinement. They are available for pre-order.

To retain the off-road appeal of the world's most collectible 4x4, the Zero Labs premium classic electric vehicles feature an Atlas 2 (2-speed) transfer case, Currie front, and rear differentials and adjustable FOX coil-over suspension complete with Brembo 6 piston caliper brakes. Electric performance includes digital telematics, custom all-digital gauges, VCU and CAN Network, 70 kWh battery, 190-mile range, and 440HP permanent magnet AC motor with 375 Nm/277 ft-lbs. motor torque.

Adam Roe, CEO and Founder of Zero Labs Automotive, sold his successful agency in 2015 and put together a dedicated team of advanced race vehicle engineers, electrical engineers, vehicle prototype manufacturers, composite engineers, aerospace fabricators and premium classic car manufacturers to focus on one problem: committing to clean energy while not abandoning the past. Zero Labs first introduced the new vehicle category in April 2019 and received global interest from consumers and investors.

"Within days, Zero Labs received thousands of pre-orders and strong investor interest worldwide, and the prominent question was whether we could make more, and make them consistently," said Roe. "Our second modified vehicle is proof we can and further demonstrates our commitment to design, innovation, and quality, which are reflected in the location of our new research and development facility in Hawthorne. We are inspired to be neighbors with some of the world leaders in aerospace and automotive engineering." To focus on quality, only a limited number of these first edition premium classic electric vehicles can be produced at a time, and additional models will be announced every year. "Our vehicles are special with high sentimental value to the driver. To create the new category of premium classic electric, we had to make them the best that can be. OEM's can achieve lower prices and high volume by building giant robot factory's backed by Billions in public funding. Many of our customers already have an EV as a daily driver, so do we, but incomparable for any handcrafted vehicle," said Roe.

There are a limited number of original vehicles in the world. "We are also collectors, so when we encounter the rare unmodified original vehicles vehicle that still works, we consider it sacred and often purchase it to protect the original state. We ideally hope to find neglected or abandoned rebuilds that have not seen the road in 15-20 years and give them a new life," said Roe. Zero Labs has been meeting with select collectors, partners and investors to prepare for next year's full production in the Hawthorne, California facility. Initial costs are estimated to be at the upper end of the current classic Ford Bronco market of $275k – $325k+, depending on customization and customer requests. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020.

"Supporting a clean energy future does not have to come at the expense of our personal history," said Roe. "We have dedicated ourselves to providing car lovers with both the spirit of the past as part of a clean energy future and at today's standards. Perhaps second to our taste in music, classic vehicles best represent how we keep our past alive; it should be experienced and not forgotten in a collection. We have now generated two meaningful vehicles so unique that one look is all it takes to change forever the way we separate the relationship between our past and the future."

