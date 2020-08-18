For the Second Time, Ooze Wholesale Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 253 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,745 Percent

"We were shocked when we made the list the first time, but to make it twice solidifies that we're making the right decisions and are on the right track," said Ooze Wholesale Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder Vince Ayar. "To rank so highly not only on the overall list, but also in our home state of Michigan and all of Consumer Products & Services is a true testament to our dedicated employees and loyal customers. Get ready to see us on the list again next year."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Ooze Wholesale

Ooze Wholesale has taken the cannabis world by storm. From its conception in 2015, the company has grown from a 10,000 square foot warehouse to occupying a 55,000 square foot space while tripling their staff.

Its flagship brand, Ooze, is the manufacturer of the best-selling vape pen battery worldwide. The other partner brands under the Ooze Wholesale umbrella are King Palm, Truweigh scales, Green Monkey Grinders,Loud Lock compliant packaging, and Stache Products. Ooze Wholesale aims to be the one-stop-shop for all dispensaries, smoke shops and convenience stores, and cannabis processors by offering products from over one thousand brands to fit any and all needs.

