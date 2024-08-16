For the Second Year in a Row, Game-Changing Brand Melinda's Earns a Spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC is proud to announce its ranking at No. 3,641 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Inc.'s annual roundup of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition highlights the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses driving innovation and growth within the U.S. economy. Companies like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia first gained national attention as honorees on this list.

"The past year has been a transformative one for Melinda's," said David Figueroa, Founder of Melinda's. "Our commitment to delivering bold, high-quality flavors at accessible prices has propelled us to new heights in the condiment industry. Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to our team's hard work and our customers' loyalty, and we are truly honored."

In the last year alone, Melinda's has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the condiment world. Climbing from the #13 to the #3 hot sauce brand in the U.S. in under twelve months, the company achieved an extraordinary 500% increase in year-over-year unit sales. This rapid growth is fueled by strategic partnerships, including a landmark deal with retail giant Walmart and an exciting collaboration as the official hot sauce partner of the New York Yankees.

Despite these impressive milestones, Melinda's remains a family-owned business deeply committed to crafting hot sauces from whole, fresh ingredients. Their 2023 unique holiday partnership with Walmart, featuring mini 2oz "stocking stuffer" bottles priced at just $1, led to a staggering 900% sales increase compared to the previous year.

"We're thrilled to share that Melinda's has secured a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year," added Figueroa. "This achievement is a direct result of our passionate team and the unwavering support from our customers. We extend our congratulations to this year's honorees and are proud to be in such distinguished company."

For more information on Melinda's and their diverse range of unique sauces and condiments, please visit Melindas.com . Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com .

SOURCE Melinda's Foods LLC