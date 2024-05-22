For the Second Year in a Row, Veeva MedTech Named Best Overall Medtech Software

Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes leading companies in medical devices and diagnostics

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva MedTech was named "Best Overall MedTech Software" for the second year in a row in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, commitment, and success across a range of health and medical technology categories.

"Veeva MedTech pairs deep industry expertise and advanced technology to help medtech companies streamline processes with greater control," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With Veeva MedTech, device and diagnostic companies can manage mission-critical processes using unified and connected applications on a single cloud platform. Congratulations to Veeva for winning best overall medtech software."

More than 125 companies are partnering with Veeva MedTech to keep up with evolving regulations and market requirements. By adopting advanced applications with built-in industry best practices, medtechs can streamline operations for greater efficiency, speed, and compliance.

"With more than 15 years of experience in the life sciences and medtech industries, Veeva works closely with customers to address complex challenges that can move the industry forward," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president at Veeva MedTech. "We're thrilled to achieve this recognition and will continue to deliver innovations that help our customers get products to patients faster."

Veeva MedTech enables end-to-end product lifecycle management with Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Quality, Veeva Vault Commercial, and Veeva Medical. Overall, this is Veeva MedTech's third MedTech Breakthrough Award recognition, winning "Best Clinical Efficiency Solution" in 2022. To learn more about Veeva MedTech, please visit veeva.com/medtech.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include patient experience and engagement, health and fitness, medical devices, clinical administration, connected healthcare, medical data, healthcare cybersecurity, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

