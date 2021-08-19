For the Sixth Time, Brillient Corporation Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1,723 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 266 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Brillient Corporation is No. 1,723 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are pleased that Inc has recognized our stupendous growth for the sixth time. Our incredible growth in the midst of a once in 100 year pandemic is a true testament to the amazing team we've built and our collaborative culture. Our employees and the outcomes they deliver for our clients make us look brilliant every day," said Brillient's Founder and CEO, Sukumar Iyer.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the median revenue reached $11.1 million and together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

