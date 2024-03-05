For the Sixth Year in a Row, GDS Wealth Management Hosts a Fun-Filled Client Appreciation Event

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, GDS Wealth Management welcomed clients to their fifth annual client event. This year, the festivities were hosted at the beautiful Circle R Ranch in Flower Mound, Texas. The Texas weather was a perfect 80 degrees, allowing clients to spend time outside watching the sun set while enjoying the numerous fun activities available.

Clients participated in armadillo races, mechanical bull rides, and photo opportunities with a live longhorn steer before being treated to a scrumptious barbecue dinner catered by Pecan Lodge. GDS cofounder and CEO, Glen Smith, was a fan favorite in the armadillo races – he even won a can of armadillo milk after one of his wins. Although no armadillo milk was served with dinner, the peach cobbler and banana pudding were big hits.

After the activities and dinner concluded, The Warren Brothers, Natalie Hemby, and Shy Carter treated clients to a two-hour performance. These talented musicians, all of whom are accomplished singer-songwriters, have written for countless well-known artists, including Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, and Meghan Trainor. During their time at the GDS client event, the performers recounted stories from their experiences in the music industry and played some of their biggest hits. Clients were able to join in a group singalong honoring the late Toby Keith, and some couples even broke out their dancing boots to two-step to the music. From Taylor Swift to Little Big Town, there really was a song for everyone.

It was another truly special evening that reminded clients of why they chose GDS Wealth Management as their wealth management firm. Unlike other wealth management companies that choose to spend their earnings on advertisements, GDS makes it a consistent priority to give back to their clients. The commitment to service exemplified by GDS has earned them numerous local and national awards.

Above all, GDS is immensely grateful to their valued clients for their continued trust and collaboration. If you are interested in learning more about GDS and their mission and values, call (469)212-8072 or visit www.gdswealth.com.

Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions, products, or services of The Warren Brothers, Natalie Hemby, and Shy Carter.

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management