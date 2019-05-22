For The Third Consecutive Year, AGS Named Among 'Atlanta's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For®' In 2019

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "For us, this is the best possible award we could win – one that recognizes our outstanding, employee-focused culture, and one that we win based on a confidential, third-party survey of our own employees. We are thrilled to receive this honor for the third year in a row, and we dedicate it to our outstanding Atlanta team and to all AGS employees for taking pride in contributing to our shared success and passionately living our mission and values."

Out of the 2,400 nominations for Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, AGS was one of only 121 companies named to the prestigious list for 2019.

The winners were selected by an independent research firm following a confidential survey of all Atlanta-area employees, who evaluated key measures in various categories, including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievements and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

AGS has two campuses in the Atlanta Metro area – one in Duluth, Georgia and another in Midtown. Nearly 200 employees work across these two campuses primarily in the fields of Research & Development, with a focus on game development, hardware engineering, software design, graphic design, and quality assurance.

AGS Chief Operating Officer Sigmund Lee, who is based in Atlanta and oversees the Company's product development, said, "We are fortunate to work with the best people in Gaming, and it's rewarding to know how much we enjoy the opportunity to work at AGS. Our company is unique and it's a special time for us; we value our people, empower them, and make sure we play as hard as we work. I'm proud that our team members in Atlanta are being recognized among the 'Best and Brightest'."

Sponsored by the National Association of Business Resources, the 9th annual 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®' not only honors organizations as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, but also celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees' lives through culture, diversity, and community engagement.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

