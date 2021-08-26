For the Third Consecutive Year, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that ProSomnus Sleep Technologies is No. 3,036 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that ProSomnus has earned this honor. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

ProSomnus EVO, the first patient-preferred OAT device to incorporate advanced materials, manufacturing robotics and artificial intelligence to advance the treatment of OSA.

"It is an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. Consistent performance does not happen by accident. I am very proud that Team ProSomnus is committed to continuous improvement and sustained excellence, and grateful that dental sleep medicine providers trust ProSomnus devices when treating their patients for sleep apnea," commented Len Liptak, CEO.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ProSomnus devices are rapidly emerging as the leading alternative to CPAP for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Effective, non-intrusive and easy to use, each ProSomnus device is prescribed by a physician and fitted by a dental sleep medicine specialist. ProSomnus devices are an excellent option for people with OSA who prefer a more comfortable treatment experience.

"There's no surprise ProSomnus was named to Inc. 5000 three years in a row. ProSomnus continues to innovate as a leading medical device manufacturer providing preferred patient treatment options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea," stated Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA, Medical Director for ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "The introduction of the ProSomnus EVO™ Sleep Device is a result of listening to clinicians and providing an appliance that is unsurpassed in comfort, ease of insertion and efficacy. Sleep physicians should now feel confident in the increased role of oral appliance therapy as a primary treatment for their patients with mild to moderate OSA and for severe patients who fail or abandon CPAP."

"ProSomnus has hit the trifecta. Three years in a row? Wow. There's something sexy about hitching yourself to a company that exceeds expectations year after year," commented Kent Smith, DDS, D-ABDSM, D-ASBA.

OSA is a chronic sleep breathing disorder that affects one billion people worldwide. It is associated with severe comorbidities including heart disease and stroke, significantly higher healthcare costs, and an increase in everyday issues such as traffic accidents, workplace errors, and educational performance. Symptoms of OSA include snoring, daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and pauses in breathing during sleep.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

Related Images

prosomnus-evo-sleep-and-snore.jpg

ProSomnus® EVO™ Sleep and Snore Device

ProSomnus EVO, the first patient-preferred OAT device to incorporate advanced materials, manufacturing robotics and artificial intelligence to advance the treatment of OSA.

SOURCE ProSomnus Sleep Technologies