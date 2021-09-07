For the Third Consecutive Year, PSM Partners Lands on Inc. Magazine's List of the Nation's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Inc. magazine has ranked PSM Partners among its annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Only 12% of recipients have made the list three times. "Making the list gets harder every year because it is based on a company's percentage growth over the trailing 36 month period," said Dan Porcaro, Senior Partner at PSM. "We are so thankful for our amazing customers as well as the PSM employees who are committed to delivering excellence day in and day out. We are here because of them, and we are incredibly honored to be receiving our third Inc. 5000 award, especially in a year of such economic challenge," Porcaro continued.

In 1982, Inc. introduced its list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.

PSM is a Chicago based technology consulting firm which specializes in helping small and medium-sized companies with an array of outsourced IT infrastructure solutions and cloud strategies. The company also maintains a Talent practice and a team of full desk recruiters who help PSM's clients grow by sourcing top industry contractors and contract-to-hire candidates. Learn more at https://www.psmpartners.com/

SOURCE PSM Partners

Related Links

www.psmpartners.com

