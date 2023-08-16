For the Third Time, Peak Support Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 854 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 694 Percent

Peak Support

16 Aug, 2023, 17:01 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Revealed today that PEAK SUPPORT ranks No. 854 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"It is always an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000," said Peak Support CEO Jonathan Steiman. "Going from 1035 in 2021 to 1016 in 2022 and now breaking into the top 1000 is a sign we're building with no signs of slowing down. However, none of it means anything if we lose sight of our primary objective: building an exceptional team that delivers beyond client expectations."

Peak Support has expanded its geographic footprint and its service lines in recent years. Peak Support is now able to offer support teams based out of the US, Philippines, Eastern Europe, and Colombia, making Peak Support a one-stop-shop for offshore, near-shore, and domestic outsourcing.

In addition, Peak Support now offers Tech & Artificial Intelligence Solutions, for clients seeking to optimize their tech stack or incorporate AI.

If you are interested in learning more about Peak Support, visit peaksupport.io for additional information. For more information about the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Peak Support is the outsourcing company for clients who put people first. We are dedicated to providing exceptional support to our clients and an exceptional work environment for our employees. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, technical support, back office services, and tech & AI solutions, from locations in the US, Asia, Colombia, and Eastern Europe. Peak Support won Best Outsourcing Provider at the 20222 ICMI Awards, is certified as a Great Place to Work, and is recognized by Clutch as a Top Global BPO. 

Media Contact:

Jess Elgene
Marketing Specialist
[email protected]
347.603.2288

SOURCE Peak Support

