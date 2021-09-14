For the Third Year in a Row, Adhesion Wealth Takes Home WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for Model Marketplaces

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth®, a Vestmark company, was presented with two awards at the seventh annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards on Sept. 9. The Adhesion Wealth Manager Exchange was honored for excellence in Model Marketplaces in both the Technology Providers and TAMPs categories, which recognize initiatives that facilitate advisor usage of model marketplaces.

The Adhesion Wealth Manager Exchange is the industry's second largest and fastest growing model marketplace. It connects investment advisors to a suite of over 4000 models from over 400 asset managers.

In the last 18 months, Adhesion launched several new Manager Exchange initiatives, including: Manager Communities, which introduced tools to analyze models, sleeves, track flows, advisor usage, marketing effectiveness and wholesaler performance; Fixed Income Sleeves in a unified managed account (UMA) that allows institutional fixed income managers to trade their own models in a dedicated sleeve within a multi-manager UMA; and a QuickStart TAMP solution providing a full turnkey, multi-custodial environment for advisors seeking to distribute their strategies.

"As advisors are asked to do more with less, Adhesion's Manager Exchange has worked hard to help those advisors seeking to outsource investment management. By connecting advisors with managers, we feel investors ultimately stand to benefit from improved outcomes," said Barrett Ayers, President at Adhesion Wealth. "The Adhesion team has done a stellar job helping to spot and solve problems for both managers and advisors looking to utilize model marketplaces in exciting new ways, and I am proud to see their hard work recognized by WealthManagement.com."

Out of 221 finalists, 93 awards were presented to winners from 71 companies, by a panel of independent judges. To see the full list of 2021 Wealthies Awards winners, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/wealthmanagementcom-industry-awards/categories-and-finalists/

About Adhesion Wealth

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced investment management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Adhesion Wealth empowers advisors with the ability to build their own multi-manager (UMA) strategies, access SMA strategies and use other turnkey investment solutions on the Adhesion Manager Exchange. Adhesion Wealth also provides advisors with personal and direct indexing, tax management, tax transitions, portfolio administration, practice analytics and client reporting. With Adhesion, advisors gain access to a scalable, multi-custodian platform upon which to grow successful practices. Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark

Founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Vestmark's managed account technology drives direct indexing, personalized portfolios, ESG-based solutions and tax-aware investing at scale. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected], or visit www.vestmark.com.

