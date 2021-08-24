For the Third Year Running, JLE Industries Appears on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that JLE Industries , the fastest-growing, technology-enabled Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, is No. 3225 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This marks the third consecutive year that JLE Industries has appeared on the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies; Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a high note in what is shaping up to be an extraordinarily successful year for JLE Industries. Earlier this month, JLE established its first West coast location, a new innovation center and logistics operation in Costa Mesa, CA led by industry veteran James Castro, JLE's new Executive Vice President of Operations. The month prior, JLE announced the completion of the execution of its digital dispatch strategy within DriverOS™, JLE's proprietary, enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform, which now includes the first internally managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry.

"This year's ranking is representative of the continuation of our aggressive national growth campaign. For the third year running, we've made the Inc. 5000 listing and believe we will continue to do so in the years ahead as our growth trajectory steepens," said Evan Pohaski, Chief Executive Officer, JLE Industries.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Inc. 5000 - Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places.

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

Learn more at jleindustries.com

Media Contact:

Ariane Wolff

Warner Communications

(978) 729-3542

[email protected]

SOURCE JLE Industries

Related Links

https://jleindustries.com/

