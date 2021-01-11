For the Thirteenth Year Solera Platform Named 'Best Estimating System' by the Auto Body Professionals Club of the UK Tweet this

The award was announced at ABP's annual awards program (held online this year), "The Night of Knights." Award winners are determined by popular vote from a membership base of more than 2,500 auto body repair shops from around the UK. ABP members are at the forefront of all that happens within the UK Body Repair Industry. Their vote of confidence validates and underscores Solera's leading position in the industry.

Since its inception in 1987, Audatex has transformed the collision repair industry and revolutionized the claims management process. With more than 2,400 repairers in the UK using Audatex, the company's technical database covers 98 percent of vehicles on the road, and Solera's platforms are used by 95 percent of UK motor insurers.

Audatex delivers efficiencies through its automated claims rules engine and intelligent repair cost calculation module. These features are underpinned by unmatched historical vehicle and claims data to ensure unparalleled accuracy. The Data Science and Repair Science™ foundations distinctive to Solera, combined with the company's continuous investment in innovation across the global ecosystem, have paved the way for Qapter®, Solera's breakthrough AI-based, end-to-end claims management solutions suite. Integrating visual intelligence into Solera's proven estimating infrastructure, the solution determines the most intelligent repair operations within seconds from images alone, to save time, speed up the claims process and increase customer satisfaction - moving the industry forward at scale.

"Audatex has a proven history of reliance, trust and efficiency," said Wright. "This award is a vote of confidence in established platforms and we look forward to introducing new platforms to ABP and its members. Our cutting-edge solutions leverage the best of modern technology including AI to deepen the efficiency, accuracy, and quality of vehicle repairs."

ABOUT SOLERA AUDATEX

Trusted the world over, Audatex UK has redefined global knowledge and data insight in risk and asset management since 1987. Through unrivalled integrated technology, we connect people, insurers and suppliers, and empower them to make quicker, smarter decisions. Part of the Solera group, we consistently challenge expectations through continuous investment and digital innovation.

ABOUT SOLERA

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security, and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning. These come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in more than 90 countries across six continents. We process more than 300 million digital transactions annually for more than 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

