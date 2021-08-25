For Third Consecutive Year, iFranchise Group Named Best Franchise Consulting and Development Firm

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, iFranchise Group was voted the best overall in the franchise consulting and development category from an independent survey conducted by Entrepreneur Magazine.

"We are humbled and honored to be voted best again this year," said Mark Siebert, CEO, iFranchise Group. "Our entire team is committed to helping our clients succeed through the franchise business model, and to receive this type of recognition from our clients for a third year, is very rewarding."

To determine the annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur Magazine surveyed more than 750 franchisors, from emerging brands that just got started to established companies that have been franchising for decades. These franchisors were asked to report which service providers they and their franchisees use, and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services.

"We pride ourselves on the customized approach we bring to each client engagement. The recognition from this award tells us our clients appreciate it, too," said Dave Hood, President, iFranchise Group. "Our consulting team brings decades of hands-on experience to each engagement and that experience helped guide our clients through this most unique year."

iFranchise Group consists of more than 30 top professionals in franchise strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales for franchise companies. The company provides highly customized franchise and development strategies, operations manuals, training programs, franchise marketing and lead generation strategies, franchise SEO services, and franchise sales solutions across a wide range of industries. iFranchise Group accepts a select number of clients in any year and is dedicated to long-term relationships with high-potential franchisors. iFranchise Group has worked with hundreds of emerging and established franchise systems, as well as licensing and dealership organizations.

