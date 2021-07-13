For Third Consecutive Year, Rendina Named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Tweet this

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Modern Healthcare will announce the official rankings at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a trusted national leader in healthcare real estate development and a trusted real estate partner for health systems, hospitals, and medical groups throughout the country. Over the course of 30+ years, Rendina's solutions have resulted in the development of more than 7.85 million square feet, as well as transactions totaling nearly $2 billion in financing — with zero loan defaults. This success is the result of Rendina's full-service development platform, which includes design, financing, construction management, leasing, and property management.

SOURCE Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Related Links

https://www.rendina.com

