For Third Consecutive Year Telemundo Retains Its Lead As The #1 Spanish-Language Network In Weekday Primetime Among Adults 18-49

"It is a privilege that Hispanics have chosen Telemundo for three years in a row as the #1 destination for content across all platforms," said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. "As our community continues to evolve and have a larger influence in all aspects of our society, Telemundo is committed to super-serve them with innovative original content, outstanding news coverage and world-class sporting events produced to entertain, inform and empower the Latino of today."

Telemundo retained its leadership across all platforms in 2019. In keeping with shifting media habits, streaming on the Telemundo app more than tripled this year, while Telemundo ranked as the #1 television network on YouTube, reaching the largest audience over the last four years, above Univision, CBS, and CW. As the Spanish-language network with the highest engagement, Telemundo registered 116M global fans who generated 36M+ monthly average engagements across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lastly, for the ninth consecutive year, Telemundo was the most viewed Hispanic network on VOD.

2019 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Monday-Sunday primetime:

La Reina del Sur – Season two of Telemundo's most successful series in history finished as the top regularly scheduled program on Spanish-language television across all dayparts among adults 18-49 (1.1 million) and adults 18-34 (424,000), while reaching 12.5 million total viewers. During the series' run, Telemundo ranked as the #2 network, regardless of language, in its 10pm timeslot among adults 18-34 behind ABC, and the #3 network regardless of language in its timeslot among adults 18-49 behind NBC and ABC, and beating top cable networks like TNT, ESPN and Adult Swim. "La Reina del Sur" also dominated the social landscape as the #1 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series, the #1 most engaging drama series on Facebook regardless of language and the top performing Hispanic series on VOD.

Betty en NY – The first scripted production filmed at Telemundo Center, positioned itself as the #1 regularly scheduled program at 9pm in Spanish-language broadcast television during its run among adults 18-49 (677,000) and adults 18-34 (284,000), while its finale ranked as the #1 primetime drama series in America among adults 18-49 and 18-34. "Betty en NY" was also the #2 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series, behind "La Reina del Sur," during its full run and generated more than 3 billion engagements across all platforms including television, digital and social media.

El Final del Paraíso – Telemundo's "El Final del Paraíso" premiere ranked as the #1 primetime drama series in the U.S. among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 and was the #1 most social drama series, regardless of language. Delivering an average 648,000 adults 18-49, 309,000 adults 18-34, and over 1.3 million in total viewers, it outperformed Univision's premiere of "Juntos, El Corazón Nunca se Equivoca" among all three demos. The premiere was also the #1 most social drama series regardless of language.

Exatlón Season 3 – "Exatlón" is the #1 weekday primetime reality sports competition on Spanish-language television this year averaging 1.4 million total viewers, 534,000 adults 18-49 and 213,000 adults 18-34 in its third season. On the Sundays of eliminations, Exatlón averaged 1.3 million total viewers, 515,000 adults 18-49 and 211,000 adults 18-34. The season Grand Finale which aired November 24 ranked as the highest rated Sunday primetime telecast of the year for entertainment programming on Spanish-language television among adults 18-34 (357,000) and #5 among adults 18-49 (758,000). It also ranked as the #1 most social Spanish-language broadcast reality program reaching 233,000 cross-platform actions, according to Shareablee.

La Voz – The first season of Telemundo's "La Voz" (The Voice) held six of the top 10 highest rated Sunday prime telecasts of the year for entertainment programming on Spanish language television in the adult 18-34 demo. The grand finale finished as the highest-rated Sunday night show on Spanish-language television among adults 18-49 with an average of 584,000 and over 1.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. The finale led Telemundo to rank as the #1 Spanish-language network of all Sunday primetime among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and total viewers. According to Nielsen Social, there was a total of 348,721 social interactions on the night of the finale, becoming the most social primetime program among Spanish-language networks.

El Señor de los Cielos – The premiere of the seventh season of Telemundo's hit super series, "El Señor de los Cielos," ranked as the #1 non-sports program in America at 10pm across all broadcast and cable networks among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, according to Nielsen. In addition, "El Señor de los Cielos" was the network's second highest 10pm drama series in 2019 behind La Reina del Sur season 2, averaging 759,000 adults 18-49, 327,000 adults 18-34 and 1.5 million total viewers premiere-to-date.

ADDITIONAL 2019 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS:

News:

"Noticias Telemundo" led by host Jose Diaz-Balart will finish the 2019 broadcast year as the only nightly broadcast news program, regardless of language, with year over year growth among adults 18-49.

Several news specials throughout the year averaged more than one million total viewers, including President Donald Trump's first exclusive sit-down interview with a Spanish-language television network during his presidency; "Trump Rompe Su Silencio" (1.4 million total viewers, aired: 6/20/19), "Trump: Estado de la Nación" (1.3 million total viewers, aired: 2/5/19); "El Paso: Ataque a Los Latinos" (1.2 million total viewers, aired: 8/5/19); "El Chapo: Culpable" (1.1 million total viewers, aired: 2/12/19).

Telemundo, with NBC News and MSNBC, drew a total of 15.3 million viewers for the first of the two-night Democratic presidential debates in Miami , beating every primary debate during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles. The second night of the debate had more than 9 million live stream viewers and was the most-watched program on television. The digital debate content garnered nearly 8 million total views for both nights, across Noticias Telemundo digital and social platforms.

Sports:

FIFA Women's World Cup: Telemundo Deportes set the Spanish-language record for the most-watched FIFA Women's World Cup ever, with a Total Audience Delivery average of 301,000 viewers – posting a 27% increase over the full 2015 tournament (237,000 viewers) and was the most livestreamed Women's World Cup in Spanish-language history.

Telemundo Deportes' coverage of the 2019 Copa America yielded a Total Audience Delivery average of 1.2 million viewers- doubling the 2015 tournament.

Telemundo Deportes' Summer of Soccer combined coverage of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France and 2019 Copa America Brazil ( June 7- July 7 ) reached 18.8 million viewers and generated more than 490 million total engagement across all platforms including television, digital, video on demand and social media.

The 2019 FIFA U-17 tournament almost tripled viewership from the 2017 tournament on Telemundo averaging 428,000 total viewers. The Final match featuring Mexico versus Brazil averaged 737,000 in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million total viewers, ranking as the 3rd highest U-17 Final in Spanish-language television history and the most-watched sporting event of that weekend on Spanish-language television.

Titulares y Más, Telemundo Deportes' nightly sports and entertainment show, ranked as the #1 regularly-scheduled sports news and commentary show in Spanish-language television among A18-49 (194,000).

Telemundo's broadcast of the 2019-20 Premier League season ranks as the most-watched European league in Spanish-language media (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga) among adults 18-49 and total viewers, thus far this season. Premier League is performing above prior season: +10% among A18-49 (125,000) and +14% among total viewers (254,000).

Live Entertainment:

Telemundo continues to engage Hispanics with culturally relevant live entertainment specials and comprehensive multi-platform coverage – just three events combined garnered over 130M total engagements across digital, social and television.

Telemundo's 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards led Spanish-language prime time on April 25 , delivering 2.4 million total viewers, an 11% increase vs. 2018, and 1.1 million adults 18-49. Premios Billboard ranked as the #1 most social non-sports program of the day across all broadcast and cable networks and the star-studded award ceremony became a global trending topic on Twitter.

Telemundo's broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards reached a cumulative audience of 4.2 million viewers the night it aired, including 1.9 million adults 18-49, and drove Telemundo to be the #2 broadcast network in primetime among adults 18-34, behind Fox. Telemundo set a record for the Latin American Music Awards with 40 million engagements across social, digital and television, a 34% increase over 2018. The awards show delivered 6.6 million social interactions, according to Nielsen Social Content Ratings, making it the #1 most social program across all television for the day and representing a 71% year-over-year increase in activity.

Telemundo's broadcast of the 2019 Miss Universe ® dominated prime time the on December 8 as the #1 program on Spanish-language television delivering 1.8 million total viewers. The show reached a cumulative audience of 3.7 million total viewers, including 1.36 million adults 18-49, and outperformed the combined delivery of the last four Miss Universe® telecasts by +46% among adults 18-49. Miss Universe ranked as the #1 most social program of the day across all broadcast and social networks outranking Fox and delivered 15.6 million total engagements across social, digital and television.

Source: Nielsen; Projections (000); Most Current 12/31/18-12/12/19 (L+7 through 12/1/19); strict dayparts used for M-F 8-11pm, M-F 9-10pm, M-F 10-11pm, M-Sa 8-11p & Su 7-11pm; A18-49 and A18-34. Premieres, finales, News and Telemundo Deportes highlights based on L+SD. Reach based on 6 min qualifier. Share calculation based on TEL A18-49 projections divided by the sum of TEL+UNI+UMA projections. Adobe Analytics; Jan'18-Dec'18 vs Jan'19-Dec'19; Shareablee, PowerRankings, US*** Media & Entertainment - TV Networks - Broadcast based on cross-platform actions, Period: Jan'18-Dec'18 vs Jan'19-Dec'19; comScore On Demand Essentials, 2019, Nielsen Social Content Ratings, ranked by linear program-level metrics, Period: 01/01/19-12/08/19.

