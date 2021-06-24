For Third Year In A Row, First Bank Recognized As Best-In-State Bank

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank, North Carolina's largest community bank, has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank in North Carolina for the third year in a row, and this year, it is the only bank in North Carolina to get the award.

According to Forbes, banks were scored based on "… an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' Digital Services,' 'Customer Service,' and 'Financial Advice.'"

"People ask me all the time: 'What's the secret to First Bank's success?'," said Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank. "And without hesitation, I say it's our people. The First Bank team remains laser focused on supporting their local communities, their customers, and each other. This award is a reflection of that effort and of their commitment to lead through all that the last year has thrown at us and everything ahead. I couldn't be prouder."

This accolade comes on the heels of First Bank's announced acquisition of Select Bank, a deal that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have over $9 billion in assets, $6 billion in loans, and $8 billion in deposits.

The awards list was announced today, June 24, 2021, and the full list of winners can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About First Bank

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.7 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Bank

Related Links

www.localfirstbank.com

