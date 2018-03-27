For Those Looking to Follow a Budget, Financial Education Benefits Center Offers Resources

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sticking to a budget can be difficult for a variety of reasons. Some people are just a little disorganized—they don't have a handle on their income and expenses because they don't have the numbers all in one place. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers budget worksheets, among many other personal finance resources, to members in order to make creating and sticking to a budget easier.

"If you've got a ton of bank statements, receipts everywhere, pay stubs unaccounted for, and no real idea of how much you're spending every month, a budget may seem out of reach," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "But it may be that having a template could jumpstart some folks in their budgeting practice."

Budget worksheets are pre-made spreadsheets that all FEBC members can download from the FEBC website. The worksheets prompt a comprehensive look at family finances to zero in on how much a person or family is netting each month. There are two multi-page budget spreadsheets as well as a family monthly budget sheet. FEBC members can explore these worksheets, as well as others, to find a template that may work well for them.

Budget worksheets are just some of the dozens of downloadable resources available to FEBC members which relate to personal, family, and small business financial matters. However, budget worksheets might be especially helpful to people who struggle with organization and need a template to help them organize their numbers.

"While some people have good instincts about their budgets, others just need to sit down and map it all out to have any progress," said Martinez. "FEBC has a nice set of resources for our members who are in the second category. It fits into our bigger philosophy about promoting wellness, whether it be in personal finances or lifestyle."

