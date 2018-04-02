For Those With Unsatisfactory College Experience, AFBC Encourages Former Students to Explore Alternative Educations

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Not everyone thrives in a traditional academic setting. Luckily, more alternatives in higher and continuing education are popping up. For those who may have tried traditional academic settings and not had success in them, a different approach may be more fruitful. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company which assists student loan borrowers in applying for and recertifying enrollment in federal repayment plans, encourages student loan borrowers with unsatisfactory academic experiences to seek alternative forms of education.

"Some of our borrowers have degrees and want to continue their education in some way, while some didn't finish their degrees and want to keep going," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "But for people who may have struggled in a traditional academic setting, finding alternative routes may be the way to go."

What do we mean by alternative education? Take this new two-year college in Portland, which sheds traditional academic frameworks for a learning experience that helps students strengthen a sense of self as well as gain mastery of new subjects. That particular college also emphasizes affordability, with tuition for two years being around $10,000 with financial aid available.

There's also the influx of massive online open courses, which are online learning programs that allow anyone with an internet connection to join and participate in. Some of these courses offer non-degree certifications or credentials that students who may not have thrived in academia can use to bolster their careers. Despite the fact that many of these courses are offered by traditional academic institutions like MIT, they provide a different approach to learning than a regular degree program.

Student loan borrowers might enjoy the lower cost of these programs compared with traditional degrees. AFBC clients in income-driven repayment plans, for example, may also enjoy programs with costs much lower than traditional degree programs, or programs that are better suited to the borrowers' needs and, therefore, more likely to be beneficial to the student.

AFBC has helped thousands of borrowers successfully apply for income-driven repayment plans that help make their monthly student loan payments affordable. AFBC continues to support its clients by assisting with recertification for repayment plans.

"Our services revolve around helping borrowers stay on top their education debt," said Molina. "For borrowers who had bad experiences in academia, we want them to consider whether a new kind of educational experience may be for them."

