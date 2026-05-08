For total security and speed: Surfshark launches on Fire TV Vega OS

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of smart TV users is expected to increase drastically, with an estimated growth of 45–47% over the next four years. This could result in more frequent cyberattacks in the near future, leading Surfshark to focus fully on protecting users of the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick versions.

VPN for cyberattack prevention on Fire TV Vega OS

Surfshark Vega OS

"We worked on the new Vega OS app with our 'online security made easy' mindset. By encrypting all your streaming activity, the VPN fully protects you from snoopers like internet service providers, third parties, and bad actors. This ensures your traffic is secure, and your streaming habits and personal data are private, known only to you," explains Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark.

The classic and most common hacker frauds targeting smart TV users are Man-in-the-Middle attacks, where attackers intercept and modify data between your smart TV and streaming services, potentially accessing your account credentials and even payment information. It's also highly risky to use your Fire TV Stick at hotels, Airbnbs, or over public Wi-Fi networks, where hackers may be constantly monitoring the network to steal personal data or login credentials.

"Fire TV users, along with other smart TV enthusiasts, need to ensure protection against cyberattacks by enabling a VPN, as hackers are constantly testing and deploying new techniques that can start with your smart TV and compromise your entire smart home ecosystem," points out a Surfshark expert.

Enhancing streaming speed and quality

For smart TV users, speed and quality are highly important. Therefore, the Surfshark Vega OS app will support the fast and high‑performance WireGuard protocol, ensuring stable and smooth connections. By encrypting traffic, VPN also prevents ISP throttling — when the internet provider limits your speed while streaming.

Whether you're using your Fire TV Stick in the living room, bedroom, or at a hotel, Pukys highlights Surfshark's unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can protect your Fire TV Stick, phones, laptops, tablets, and other devices — all at once and under a single account.

According to Pukys, Amazon's Vega OS required launching a completely new app, focusing on deep system integration and total user security. Now, by downloading Surfshark directly from the Amazon Appstore and completing a simple setup, users can enjoy their Fire TV experience most smoothly and securely.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our Research Hub.

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SOURCE Surfshark B.V.