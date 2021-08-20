For Ultimate Paleo Protein, "Clean" is the Name of the Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein is a hypoallergenic protein brand that is making a splash in the health and wellness market. It was born out of a desire to create a product powerful enough to fuel serious athletes, clean enough for health-conscious consumers regardless of their activity level, and easy for anyone to digest no matter what their health status may be.

The creators behind Ultimate Paleo Protein set out with an objective to create a high-end protein powder that was accessible to those struggling with dietary allergies and sensitivities. Not surprisingly, turning this vision into reality revolved around assembling the right ingredients. According to the brand, its hypoallergenic protein powder doesn't just include a couple of splashy, eye-catching items. From start to finish, each product "consists of well-studied ingredients in meaningful amounts."

One of the most important of these "well-studied ingredients" is beef protein, a clean form of protein that is distinctly different from whey alternatives. When whey is used in a protein powder, it introduces a dairy element to the formula. This can be hard to digest for many individuals and may cause a sensitivity.

But the brand doesn't stop with beef. It also utilizes a plethora of other high-quality ingredients, including collagen peptides, L-glutamine, a probiotic called GanedenBC30, and MCT. All of these are painstakingly sourced to ensure that they are hormone-free, non-GMO, and free of common allergens such as gluten, sugar, soy, and eggs.

Along with being digestively sensitive and easy to absorb, the protein powder offers a potent portion of protein. A single serving of the brand's original formula delivers a whopping 22g of crisp, clean, easy to digest protein.

The Ultimate Paleo Protein brand offers a line of hypoallergenic protein products that taste great, mix well, and are easy to absorb. From standard protein powders to coffee-friendly packets and collagen peptides, the brand's product line offers a truly hypoallergenic protein option. It's an impressive combination of quality, efficacy, and dietary accessibility that is only made possible through Ultimate Paleo Protein's consistent commitment to sourcing clean, high-quality ingredients for each product that it creates.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under the parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have operated a brick-and-mortar store for over a dozen years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience.

