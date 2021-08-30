For Unforgettable Weddings, Choose the State of Guanajuato

GUANAJUATO, Mexico, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As tourism continues to rebound, so does the desire for destination weddings. After months of having to postpone their big day, couples are choosing to go all out, and guests who feel comfortable traveling again are excited to go the distance to attend. The Guanajuato Ministry of Tourism, the unit in charge of promoting tourism activity in Guanajuato, is promoting in-person gatherings for cultural, sporting, and recreational activities, and is fully ready to receive international visitors.

Every year, hundreds of couples choose the state of Guanajuato for the most important and romantic day of their lives. With a history dating from the 1500s, Guanajuato state has everything to guarantee an unforgettable wedding event and create lifelong memories.

As the most popular and trendiest romance destination in Mexico, the state of Guanajuato is sought after by wedding planners who know they will find all they need to organize the perfect special occasion from start to finish at their fingertips.

The entire state offers exciting possibilities for creating memorable, fairytale weddings: two cities declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, Guanajuato city, the capital, and San Miguel de Allende. In addition to the six Magical Towns (Pueblos Mágicos), each of them with ideal places to celebrate an exceptional wedding and other cities with excellent venues and services such as León and San José Iturbide, guests to the events can visit the various tourist attractions, archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy to satisfy the most demanding tastes, go shopping, visit spas, etc. And everything is in between 30 minutes to one hour by car.

The historical and cultural richness of the state of Guanajuato inspires visitors to fall in love all over and has plenty of service providers and wedding planners of the highest capacity and quality standards to make any wedding an incredible story. It's important to highlight that there are more than 300 certified wedding providers all trained by the Ministry of Tourism.

Facilities are excellent with wonderful rooms and spaces for large-capacity or small weddings, all tailored to individual needs, whether the wedding is intimate in size or one that attracts hundreds of guests, from bachelor/bachelorette parties to the delivery of rings to receptions and honeymoon hideaways.

In 2022, for the first time, the state of Guanajuato will host the 14th edition of the "World Romance Travel Conference (WRTC) - Love México"; an event that will show wedding planners at an international level why the Romance destinations of Guanajuato are ideal for weddings, honeymoons, and couples celebrations.

