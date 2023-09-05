For VemoHerb, Supplement Concentration and Consistency Are Key

News provided by

VemoHerb

05 Sep, 2023, 08:43 ET

The Need for Potency and Reliable Dosage Are Central Aspects of the Veteran Bulgarian Health Brand's Supplement Manufacturing Business

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a Bulgarian supplement manufacturer that has been in operation for over two decades. In that time, the company has found that there are a handful of core philosophies that are central to creating exceptional supplements. Two of these focal points are the need for strong concentration and consistency in dosage.

"We live in an information age," says Vasil Zlatev, co-owner of VemoHerb. "Consumers aren't following nutraceutical advice blindly. They understand what they're looking for, and they want products with the potency and consistency to provide real results."

VemoHerb has responded to this need by prioritizing quality over quantity. The brand's product selection is robust after decades of research and formula development. However, it doesn't have the same "mass selection" as many other supplement brands. Instead, the company focuses on maintaining a select group of products at premium standards — including the need for high concentration and reliable dosage.

Regarding concentration, VemoHerb's botanical ingredients come from wild-grown herbs in select regions. "Like grapes in the wine-making process," Zlatev explains, "the place where a remedial herb grows is critical to its makeup."

VemoHerb's flagship ingredient, Tribulus Terrestris, is a good example of this concept. The company only harvests wild-grown Tribulus (with zero cultivation) in the rural and mountainous areas of its home region of Bulgaria to guarantee a consistent and strong presence of its key active ingredients.

Once harvested, the brand processes its herbs in a completely closed-loop production cycle. They use a unique know-how technology to extract the highest concentration of active ingredients in each element. This ensures maximum potency in every dose.

The use of an in-house closed production cycle also allows the company to maintain complete analytical and technological control from start to finish of the production process. This means they can keep costs low and, critically, standardization high.

The end result is a line of pristine supplements sourced from wild-grown herbal ingredients featuring consistent, concentrated dosages. It's this process, perfected over years of experience and research, that has enabled the VemoHerb team to live up to its slogan of "Premium Quality for all."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan Mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

Media Contact:
Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
364777@email4pr.com

SOURCE VemoHerb

