For Verse Residents, The Boro Shines as Tysons' Staycation Destination

Designed to inspire and connect, The Boro offers a variety of boutique restaurants and services in tandem with the three residential buildings: luxury apartment living at Rise & Bolden, and the exquisite condominiums at Verse. When the initial phase of the project opened in 2019, The Boro already featured pedestrian-friendly streets, green public spaces to lounge and play, everyday conveniences, and high-end retailers—all within steps from the Silver Line.

However, while The Boro is not immune to the challenges brought by 2020, a combination of creative summer programming and deft handling of Virginia's phased reopenings and social distancing requirements, has allowed residents and visitors to the neighborhood to continue enjoying the energy that comes from smart community-focused urban design.

On weekends, Boro Place turns into a pedestrian-only zone to accommodate outdoor dining and social distancing. So far, summer programming has included a hugely successful pop-up drive-in movie theater, a community blood drive and free live music on Fridays and Saturdays enjoyed from the restaurant patios of Flower Child, North Italia, Fish Taco and Poki DC.

"The Boro is doing a great job of allowing life to still happen—safely. Drive-in movies, poke bowls, live music and outdoor happy hours in the park—and that's just the beginning of how residents here are enjoying their summers," says Tom Boylan, Senior VP of The Meridian Group, who together with developer partner Kettler, was responsible for bringing the vision of The Boro into reality.

As we all spend more time at home, homeowners are finding out what type of space is really valuable to them. All the homes available at The Boro immerse their residents in an enviable walkable lifestyle; however, with its luxe amenities, 24/7 concierge services, and one-acre Sky Park, the jewel in The Boro's crown is Verse.

"The Boro is sort of this hidden gem in Tysons right now and Verse is the most luxurious new condo building in the area that you can move into now," says David Mayhood, President of Mayhood Company, who provides sales and marketing services for The Boro.

Verse is a private refuge for homeowners searching for tranquility without having to compromise walkable convenience. From epicurean designer kitchens to practicing yoga on the outdoor Zen terrace, residents of the Verse know why The Boro is perhaps the only neighborhood in the area where residents can still have it all.

