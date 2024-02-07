For Women, By Women: The Violet Group Announces Launch Of Online Learning And Development Community, The Violet Collective

The Violet Collective is an innovative learning and development community providing driven, growth-oriented women with evidence-based skill-building, coaching from PhD psychologists, and self-paced, actionable learning content to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Violet Group is excited to announce the opening of The Violet Collective, a dynamic community founded by two accomplished PhD-level Organizational Psychologists and Executive Coaches, Stefanie Mockler and Kelly Levin. The founders created the community to tangibly improve women's access to high quality learning and development experiences, and ultimately elevate more women into decision-making and leadership roles.

Co-Founder Stefanie Mockler PhD expressed her enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "I've dreamt of creating a community like this since the moment I became a young mother and started hearing the discriminatory messages that women receive in the workplace."

The Violet Collective aims to revolutionize access to high impact leadership and professional development for women. The new subscription-based community will bring The Violet Group team's 20+ years of leadership consulting experience to bear through curated learning content, evidence-based tools, actionable skill-building, and live coaching – all designed to help women thrive.

Co-Founder Kelly Levin PhD added, "The Violet Collective is an ideal space for women to receive the support and development needed to thrive both personally and professionally."

Membership into "The Essentials" within The Violet Collective includes access to:

Curated Community Conversations and Weekly Thought Starters to Spur Dialogue & Discussion

Expert-led, Skill-Building Workshops

"Office Hours" Group Coaching with our co-founders, Drs. Stefanie & Kelly

Networking Opportunities

Growing Library Full of Resources to Support Your Growth

To join The Violet Collective and become part of this growing community, visit theviolet.co. The Violet Collective offers a no cost, no obligation 7-day trial period.

About The Violet Collective:

The Violet Collective is an innovative learning and development community that provides driven, growth-oriented women with evidence-based skill-building, coaching from PhD psychologists, and self-paced, actionable learning content to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

About The Violet Group:

The Violet Group is a leadership development, assessment, and executive coaching firm dedicated to accelerating growth for people at work. They partner with clients to develop exceptional leaders who can build strong teams, drive collaboration, and promote a sense of belonging all while achieving exceptional outcomes and commercial results for their business. They are a trusted, go-to partner for accelerating growth for high potential leaders, and support your capacity to attract, grow, and retain your best and brightest talent.

