For Women, By Women: The Violet Group Announces Launch Of Online Learning And Development Community, The Violet Collective

News provided by

The Violet Group

07 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

The Violet Collective is an innovative learning and development community providing driven, growth-oriented women with evidence-based skill-building, coaching from PhD psychologists, and self-paced, actionable learning content to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Violet Group is excited to announce the opening of The Violet Collective, a dynamic community founded by two accomplished PhD-level Organizational Psychologists and Executive Coaches, Stefanie Mockler and Kelly Levin. The founders created the community to tangibly improve women's access to high quality learning and development experiences, and ultimately elevate more women into decision-making and leadership roles.

Co-Founder Stefanie Mockler PhD expressed her enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "I've dreamt of creating a community like this since the moment I became a young mother and started hearing the discriminatory messages that women receive in the workplace."

The Violet Collective aims to revolutionize access to high impact leadership and professional development for women. The new subscription-based community will bring The Violet Group team's 20+ years of leadership consulting experience to bear through curated learning content, evidence-based tools, actionable skill-building, and live coaching – all designed to help women thrive. 

Co-Founder Kelly Levin PhD added, "The Violet Collective is an ideal space for women to receive the support and development needed to thrive both personally and professionally."

Membership into "The Essentials" within The Violet Collective includes access to:

  • Curated Community Conversations and Weekly Thought Starters to Spur Dialogue & Discussion
  • Expert-led, Skill-Building Workshops
  • "Office Hours" Group Coaching with our co-founders, Drs. Stefanie & Kelly
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Growing Library Full of Resources to Support Your Growth

To join The Violet Collective and become part of this growing community, visit theviolet.co. The Violet Collective offers a no cost, no obligation 7-day trial period.

About The Violet Collective:

The Violet Collective is an innovative learning and development community that provides driven, growth-oriented women with evidence-based skill-building, coaching from PhD psychologists, and self-paced, actionable learning content to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

About The Violet Group:

The Violet Group is a leadership development, assessment, and executive coaching firm dedicated to accelerating growth for people at work. They partner with clients to develop exceptional leaders who can build strong teams, drive collaboration, and promote a sense of belonging all while achieving exceptional outcomes and commercial results for their business. They are a trusted, go-to partner for accelerating growth for high potential leaders, and support your capacity to attract, grow, and retain your best and brightest talent.

For press inquiries, please contact:         
Stefanie Mockler
President + Co-Founder | Executive Coach
(219) 508-6353
[email protected]

SOURCE The Violet Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.