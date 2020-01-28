For Women Suffering from Lack of Sleep, Hormonal Imbalance Could Be the Culprit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many women struggling to get a restful night's sleep on a regular basis, overwhelming research points to changes in hormonal patterns are the cyclical cause and effect of sleep disorders among women.

Hormonal balance is subject to upset when the body's natural rhythm is thrown off. This can happen as a result of stress, diet, or a disjointed sleep schedule. But in a cruel twist of biological fate, when the body's natural hormone balance is thrown out of whack, major sleep disruptions are an extremely common side effect. Aside from the usual environmental stressors, hormone issues can stem from more obvious causes. Hormonal birth control can disrupt the body's natural sleep cycle, and even after discontinued use, the effects of imbalance may linger for an uncomfortably long adjustment period. Similarly, women experiencing the shift towards menopause also report harsh swings in hormonal patterns that can be detrimental to their mood, their immune system, and their sleep patterns.

Very few all-natural products are available to fill in the gaps when hormonal imbalance becomes a larger issue. While there are many products that treat specific symptoms, there has not been a successful total wellness product for getting the body's natural hormone cycle back on track, until recently.

Australian company Lifestart is owned, founded, and run by women, creating a supplement mix formulated especially for women who are trying to rebalance their hormones: Fem21. Fem21 gets its name from the 21 botanical ingredients that make up the rich, nutrient-dense drink mix. Naturopath and Lifestart founder Meah Robertson says that every ingredient is carefully chosen, not only for individual medicinal properties but also based on how well ingredients work together in nutritional harmony.

Fem21 has a variety of uses but most notably its ability to stabilize hormonal levels after major hormone-altering events, such as having a baby, getting off of hormonal birth control, or starting menopause, all of which can negatively impact sleep. Restoring restful sleep patterns by resetting the body's natural hormone cycle kickstarts a larger process of holistic healing.

When the body is able to get a full night's sleep, hormone cycles begin to fall back into place, lowering levels of anxiety, and strengthening the immune system. Fem21 offers a natural way to realign hormonal balance, improving sleep, mood, and mental clarity. Lifestart will be expanding to retailers in the United States, with products available online and in stores as soon as 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Noel Ramune 954-399-2207

233211@email4pr.com

SOURCE Fem21