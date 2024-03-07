For Women Using GLP-1 Receptor Agonists who take Oral Birth Control Pills, Hormone-Free Phexxi Contraceptive Gel is a Logical Solution to Help Prevent Unintended Pregnancy

-- New weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound

may make oral birth control pills less effective at certain points --

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s, is skyrocketing in the United States, with more than nine million prescriptions for Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and similar diabetes and obesity drugs written during the last three months of 2022 alone.1 Zepbound weekly prescriptions hit 25,000 in December 2023, just one month after it was approved to treat obesity.2 These drugs may make oral birth control pills less effective at certain points in the dosing schedule, making an unintended pregnancy more likely.

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain the same compound, clearly instruct prescribers to "advise females using oral contraceptives to switch to a non-oral contraceptive method or add a barrier method of contraception for 4 weeks after initiation and for 4 weeks after each dose escalation."3 Patients are cautioned that "birth control pills may not work as well," and that their "healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control…"4

"The use of GLP-1 agonists to help women lose weight has become more prevalent," noted Lisa Rarick, M.D., FACOG, an OB-GYN working in Washington D.C. "For women who take oral contraceptives in conjunction with these medications, it is imperative they be counseled on options for back-up contraception, since many of these medications could interact with oral contraceptives, making them less effective. This highlights the critical need for a non-systemic, non-hormonal method, like Phexxi, to prevent unintended pregnancy."

Users of oral birth control considering GLP-1 treatment are encouraged to plan ahead to prevent unintended pregnancy. Having a contraceptive strategy in place and the right product at your fingertips enables spontaneous intimacy no matter where you are in your GLP-1 dosing schedule.

An on-demand, hormone-free method is a logical choice to provide these patients additional protection they need. One such option, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, puts the power in her hands and with an FDA-approved contraceptive that she uses only when she needs it.

The company behind Phexxi, women's health innovator Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM), recently entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX). Evofem believes the contemplated transaction represents a compelling opportunity to accelerate its growth trajectory, as a subsidiary of Aditxt, into a multi-product women's health franchise. The companies are working toward a mid-2024 close.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

