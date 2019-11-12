For World Diabetes Day Diabeloop Is Celebrating Life Without Interruptions

World Diabetes Day, the starting point of the campaign

With its strong and resolutely positive positioning, Diabeloop is leveraging World Diabetes Day to share its vision and kicks off its communication campaign. To develop the campaign, Diabeloop decided to work with the communication agency Steve.

"Diabeloop has a positive, committed vision to work with people living with type 1 diabetes on a daily basis in order to reduce the heavy burden related to this chronic disease. That's the reason why we wanted this campaign to be a celebration of life, travel, music... without interruptions! Steve's pop-culture positioning has convinced us to spread this message to people living with type 1 diabetes, their families/caregivers and everyone else impacted by diabetes," explains Stéphanie Jégu, Head of Brand and Communications for Diabeloop.

A "game changing" campaign that reflects Diabeloop's state of mind

To raise brand awareness in France and abroad, Steve's team created a disruptive communication campaign as "game changing" as Diabeloop, focusing on digital codes.

Diabeloop and Steve developed:

3 full 3D visuals using PopCulture design, realized in partnership with Atomic Studio,

and showing 3 characters living free from interruptions An animated Instagram filter that offers an immersive experience enabling people to step into the core campaign's character's shoes

A celebration GIF that people can download from the GIPHY platform and share with

their communities

Influencer communication plan will complete the campaign in each country to solidify its impact. Diabetes influencers will share the campaign's message, the exclusive Instagram filter and the animated GIF with their social media communities.

Last but not least, the campaign will be broadcasted through a media plan managed by Orixa Media agency, and include DOOH advertising in France and in Germany, display, social media in the United States.

The campaign will start on November 14 for World Diabetes Day and run for three weeks.

#RockYourDiabetes

About Diabeloop

Diabeloop's mission: to relieve people living with type 1 diabetes from dozens of therapeutic decisions and reduce their heavy mental burden. Initially conceived from a medical research project, Diabeloop was created in 2015 by Dr. Guillaume Charpentier, now Chief Medical Officer, and Erik Huneker who have co-managed the company with Marc Julien since 2016. This complementary management team works with experienced partners, CEA-Leti (a research laboratory) and CERITD (a French research team of diabetologists). Today, Diabeloop gathers the personality, the passion and the skills of 60 talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life for every person living with type 1 diabetes.

Press Contact:

Stéphanie Jégu

stephanie.jegu@diabeloop.com

+33(0)6-79-41-56-91

