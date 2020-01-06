For Your Diaries: A New Exhibition, "Monaco and the Automobile From 1893 to Today" Will Take Place From 11 July to 6 September at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco

MONACO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rich economic and social life, an ideal geographical position and an exceptional sporting past, the Principality of Monaco has since the end of the 19th century developed close ties with the automobile.

For the first time, an exhibition event bringing together many rare items will take place at the Ravel space of the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco's international cultural centre.

More than fifty unique vehicles, the pedigree of which (chassis number, prize ranking, etc.) has been authenticated by the organising committee of the exhibition, will testify to the richness of the Principality's automotive history.

In addition to these vehicles, visitors will not only be able to admire objects from the period, but also rare documents as well as unpublished photographs and videos connected with the princely family, Monegasque drivers and two legendary races, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monte-Carlo Rally.

The event will benefit from the support of the Prince's Palace, the Automobile Club of Monaco and the Automobile Club of France, which, together with the general curator and the Grimaldi Forum, have joined forces to bring together all of these heritage items that will be on show to visitors for almost two months.

"Although Monaco is a major location for the automobile, no retrospective of this kind has yet been organised", said Sylvie Biancheri, general manager of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. After the exhibition devoted to Dali, which met with a great deal of success over last summer, a very powerful idea connected with the Principality was needed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Grimaldi Forum. This theme seemed obvious to us, and after two and a half years of work, we are now delighted to see this project taking shape. More than an automotive exhibition, this exceptional event will bear the artistic and cultural signature we apply to all our major events".

"Monaco and the Automobile from 1893 to today will be a great event", says Rodolphe Rapetti, general curator of the exhibition, General Heritage Curator and Director of the National Domains and Museums of Compiègne and Blérancourt. "Firstly, there is the unique relationship between Monaco and the automobile, which has lasted since the end of the 19th century. Then there is the quality of this exhibition, which will bring together rare objects that will generate powerful emotions in all generations of visitors. Through this panorama, the whole history of the automobile will be seen by the visiting public who file by."

ABOUT THE GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO

Recognisable by its design, the convention and cultural centre of the Principality of Monaco offers a modular surface area of 70,000 m2 reclaimed from the sea for the holding of events and can welcome up to 3,000 persons. It welcomed 250,000 visitors and 100 events in 2019. As the theatre for a cultural program based around exhibitions, music and dance, every summer the Grimaldi Forum puts on a large themed exhibition devoted to a major artistic movement, a subject connected with heritage or civilisation, or any subject which expresses the renewal of creation. Thanks to its itinerant exhibitions, the Grimaldi Forum is recognised as a cultural showcase for Monaco abroad.

The full list of vehicles, documents and items on show will be revealed at a press conference held on 26 March at the Automobile Club of France, Place de la Concorde, Paris.

To note: entry price set at € 11, free access under 18 years-old. A group rate will also be offered.

Press contacts:

Dany Rubrecht : drubrecht@grimaldiforum.com

Cécile Valentin : cvalentin@grimaldiforum.com

SOURCE Grimaldi Forum Monaco