For Your Soul | The Barbie Ferreira Edit Launches Limited-Edition Capsule Inspired by Everyday Rituals

Inspired by gingham, Americana, and the beauty of everyday rituals, the limited-edition edit features cozy, wearable staples designed for life's quiet moments.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Your Soul , the Los Angeles–based lifestyle brand rooted in modern rituals, announces a limited-edition capsule edit in collaboration with actress and model Barbie Ferreira . Inspired by nostalgia, individuality, and the everyday moments that ground us, the For Your Soul | The Barbie Ferreira Edit celebrates the quiet rituals that shape our lives.

Barbie Ferreira x For Your Soul

Blending Ferreira's bold authenticity with For Your Soul's philosophy of living, the collaboration invites people to reconnect with the small moments that feed their soul. The collection evokes slow afternoons, picnic blankets, open fields, and golden hour light. At its core, it reflects the belief that the rituals we return to every day, from morning coffee to spontaneous road trips and late-night conversations, are often the moments that matter most.

"Barbie embodies authenticity and individuality in a way that feels deeply aligned with our brand," said Maya Zafrani, Founder & Creative Director of For Your Soul. "This collaboration is really about celebrating the everyday rituals that ground us. We wanted the pieces to feel nostalgic, effortless, and personal, like something you reach for during the moments that make life meaningful."

The For Your Soul | The Barbie Ferreira Edit features relaxed, wearable staples designed to live within everyday life.

The For Your Soul | The Barbie Ferreira Edit includes unisex zip jackets, relaxed-fit sweatpants, everyday tanks, hoodies, and accessories. Incorporating gingham textures and playful graphics, the collection blends nostalgic Americana with For Your Soul's signature cozy silhouettes. Each piece is designed to feel comfortable, effortless, and lived-in.

The For Your Soul | The Barbie Ferreira Edit will be available in limited quantities at foryoursoul.com . Images of the collection can be viewed HERE .

About For Your Soul:

For Your Soul is a Los Angeles–based lifestyle brand rooted in modern rituals. Designed to honor the everyday moments that ground us, from morning coffee to late-night journaling, the brand creates elevated essentials that become part of your daily rhythm. Centered on intention, quality, and connection, For Your Soul encourages a slower, more present way of living. Clothing for the rituals that make life meaningful.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE For Your Soul